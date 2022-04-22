Liberia: National Identification Registry Boss Pre-Campaigns in Maryland

Maryland County — Ahead of the 2023 elections, the director of the National Identification Registry (NIR) John Tiah Nagbe has begun pre-campaigning in Maryland County, rallying citizens to consider him as one of the best senatorial aspirants for the county in the next elections.

Director Nagbe defied deplorable roads leading to the southeast and arrived in Maryland on Saturday, April 16, to a rousing welcome from citizens and supporters.

The NIR boss and his entourage were greeted upon arrival by a cross-section of citizens, including partisans of the ruling Collation for Democratic Change, market women, motorcyclists, traditional chiefs and elders from all three electoral districts of Maryland.

A formal reception was held in his honor at the campus of the William V.S Tubman University in Harper, New Kru Town and Jacksonville Township respectively, in Electoral District #1, Maryland County.

Similar receptions were also held at the Pleebo Atyea Intellectual Discord in Pleebo, Electoral District#2, followed by Karluway and Barrobo Maryland County Electoral District#3, graced by citizens.

Addressing citizens, Director Nagbe said though he hails from Maryland County, his visit there was to identify with his people ahead of 2023, disclosing that he might contest for the senate next year.

He said Maryland deserves better, and that can be achieved if voters supported the CDC government for second term, adding that with him on the senatorial ticket of Coalition, the county would move forward.

"Marylanders, you have seen what has come to you in those years, if you will stay here and elect some of these same people to power, who have not done anything for the county, blame yourself."

He maintained that if elected senator, Maryland County would move to the next level.

"Because our vision is to transform the lives of the citizens and the future generations of the county. So. if you give me power, I will join the other CDC lawmakers to move the county to where we all want it to be", he promised.

"Let me say to you my fellow Marylanders, if we want to still enjoy this great opportunity as southeasterners, let us support all CDC candidates come 2023."

Director Nagbe, a member of President Weah's governing Congress for Democratic Change, furthered that if elected senator, he will work closely with President Weah to change the story of Liberians, and rehabilitate feeder roads in his county to enhance smooth movement of people and goods.

"If I shall have won the election, I will work with my colleagues for us to improve the Harper Port to provide more job opportunities for our people. We hope our people will understand this and give us such opportunity to explore the county", he concluded.