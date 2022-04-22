Liberia: Accountability Lab Launches 'Search for Honest Public Servants'

Accountability Lab Liberia, one of the leading anti-corruption bodies in the country has launched the 2022 Honest Public Servants initiative here to award individuals who continue to demonstrate integrity at their various places of work even when no one is watching them.

"The search for 2022 honest public servants is an annual initiative undertaken by Accountability Lab Liberia to put spotlight on individuals who continue to show integrity in whatever they do", says Country Director Lawrence Yealue.

Giving an overview of the program Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Icampus on Carey Street in Monrovia Mr. Yealue said Accountability Lab is prepared to get in the field in every sector where Liberians work as civil servants to put a spotlight on what they do.

"I want to extend heartfelt gratitude to public servants who are working and doing the right thing when nobody is watching; you are the reason why this country wouldn't breakdown despite all of the struggles", he said and emphasized a need for women to step up and showcase their worth, adding we need to push the emphasis on nation-building with integrity, especially around women.

He said the theme for the campaign is "Integrity Builds a Nation" and the decision to focus on women is to give them an opportunity to showcase their strength. "We don't want them being in the kitchen anymore because they don't belong there, if we must turn the wheels of this country, we must place light on the good work they're doing", Mr. Yealu emphasized.

Performing the official launch, the Executive Director for the Public Procurement and Concession Commission (PPCC) Atty. Roseline Kowo Jargbe extolled Accountability Lab Liberia for efforts exerted in putting spotlight on public servants.

She said the project is rewarding, because it showcases the sincerity of those in the public sector, adding "This is a good initiative that we all should be proud of as a country. I'm told it started from here and it has gone to several countries; this is a boost for not only the organization but for the entire country, for having a structure that has been exported with several chapters."

Attorney Jargbe: "There's no way people will talk about Accountability Lab in their respective countries without mentioning and referencing Liberia."

She thanked Accountability Lab Liberia for creating what she termed a civic responsibility, promoting accountability and transparency in action.

However, she stressed a need to support the structure, because they are honoring people who continue to demonstrate integrity.

"Our actions must speak for the work we do as public officials", she noted.