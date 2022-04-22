Zimbabwe: Football Stakeholders Back Zifa Egm

DOMESTIC football stakeholders have expressed confidence in the steps being taken by the ZIFA councillors who have called for an Extraordinary General Meeting tomorrow which could culminate in the recalling of the suspended ZIFA board president Felton Kamambo and members of his executive.

The councillors are not happy the game has been deteriorating over the years and have indicated in their agenda that some or all of the board members face a possible recall.

Football people who spoke to The Herald yesterday were unanimous that the game needed renewal. Former long-serving ZIFA administrator Lazarus Mhurushomana yesterday said football needed a reshuffle but cautioned against repeating the same mistakes that have led the game to its deathbed.

"What is happening here is not new. But let me caution that people usually get caught up in the excitement whenever there is an agenda for recall.

"But the same problems that led to the decision always resurface sooner rather than later because the replacement is no better.

"So I am saying, yes changes should be made but do we have a clear plan to move forward? Those people who want to lead, what are their aspirations?

Do they match with what we want to achieve as a nation? What is their background in football administration?

"All along the councillors have messed up because we have heard of people bribing their way into the offices using the same councillors.

"We wouldn't want to fall into the same trap. Yes, these guys should be recalled but whoever is coming in should be a person of integrity; they must be scrutinised and passed fit to lead our game," said Mhurushomana.

The suspended board members are facing various charges linked to corruption and poor administration. The ZIFA board led by Kamambo was suspended by the Sports Commission in November last year as a result of almost similar concerns.

Kamambo has been dragged to the magistrates courts facing allegations of bribing some councillors during the election that brought him to power.

Mhurushomana said Zimbabwe's problems will remain as long as the integrity of the elections was compromised.

"It's unfortunate I wasn't able to give evidence to the ZIFA Restructuring Committee. But these are the things that they need to sort out. I would have mentioned that our football is failed at election time because people with no traceable football administration records buy their way into the offices.

"Going forward, we would need an open election system, where we openly discuss the strengths and weaknesses of all the candidates and then come to a consensus.

The secret ballot has failed Zimbabwean football because of corrupt tendencies.

"We need a new approach. The people who can make things happen are there but they never win elections either because they are not popular or they don't have the money to book hotels for those that vote and to pay them handsomely in exchange," said Mhurushomana.

New members could be co-opted onto the board tomorrow if the recalls are successful.

The councillors had initially wanted to hold the EGM in January but they were forced to shelve their plans after FIFA cautioned that there was need to follow the constitution and give the due 90-day-notice.

Zimbabwe Soccer Coaches Association secretary-general Newsome Mtema said it was necessary for the councillors to sort out the mess in Zimbabwean football.

The domestic game is currently in doldrums following the suspension from international football activities by the FIFA Congress recently.

"The EGM is necessary because our football is facing various challenges which need leaders to come together and find solutions.

"Hopefully, whatever resolution is going to be taken, it should be able to help find solutions to the challenges we are facing regarding our suspension from FIFA as well as to ease the tensions between the ZIFA leadership and the SRC.

"Maybe a change of faces could help in that regard. What our football needs at this point are people who put national interests first.

"If the recall, which is on the EGM agenda, brings a change of fortunes and helps unlock solutions to our football problems, then so be it. We just don't want to remain in the state we are.

"But the councillors should sober up and make sure they are doing the right things.

They shouldn't be making decisions to settle grudges but for the benefit of football.

I am sure they have secured the buy-in of FIFA so that their resolutions will be recognised."

Mutema said coaches have suffered due to the challenges bedeviling the game.

"The current scenario we find ourselves in affects the whole industry, including us coaches in terms of football development and career objectives.

"We just hope the EGM will help to restore order in our football and ease the toxicity that has affected football administration and development in the country.

"Right now coach education is suspended and you cannot talk of football development without upgrading the coaches.

"FIFA roll out a lot of development programmes every year and the moment we fall behind the rest of the world in terms of modern coaching methods and techniques, our football will continue to suffer," said Mutema.

Zimbabwe National Soccer Supporters Association organizing secretary Chris

"Romario" Musekiwa said football supporters need the game back in good health.

"As fans we are not happy with the current situation our football finds itself in. It's unheard of that we should be isolated from international football.

"We would want to see our football up and running and we pin our hopes on the councillors because these are the people with the power to control whatever direction the game has to take.

"So we hope and trust that their decision will be for the good of the game since they represent the various football constituencies.

"We applaud CAF for giving Zimbabwe another opportunity in the 2023 AFCON qualifiers.

"So we are urging the leadership at least to try and come up with quick solutions that could help us back in international football.

"Both the SRC and ZIFA know what needs to be done," said Musekiwa.

ZIFA Northern Region chairman Martin Kweza, who has been mandated by the councillors to lead the EGM, is confident of a positive outcome.

The EGM was called after 27 of the 62 delegates of the Congress appended their signatures to show their support on a petition that was also copied to CAF and FIFA.

At least one third of the Congress, which is 21 delegates, is required to call for the meeting, according to Article 28 (2) of the association's constitution.