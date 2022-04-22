Zimbabwe Cestoball Association Make History

THE Zimbabwe Cestoball Association recently made history when they became the first association from Africa to receive a consignment of training kits, which included 50 balls and training bibs, from the sport's Argentina-based world federation.

Zimbabwe are the only African country which will have teams at this year's World Cup to be held in Bangkok, Thailand, from October 19-21.

Zimbabwe are set to participate at the event by virtue of being one of the first countries that play the sport in Africa.

Cestoball is also growing in Kenya.

The ZCA president, Amon Madzvamuse, said he was happy with the consignment they received as it will go a long way in helping them prepare for the World Cup and spread the sport throughout the country.

ZCA, which was formed last year, has been progressing well and managed to host the first World Cup selection process at Samuel Centenary Academy in March.

"We received 50 balls and bibs for two teams from the world federation. The training kits we received will go a long way in spreading the sport throughout the country ahead of the World Cup set for October.

"We have also managed to design our regalia for the national teams which comes with the official uniform and tracksuits. There is need to continue working hard as we count down towards the World Cup. The balls are the standards ones as we were using some makeshifts ones.

"The standards balls, which we received, weigh 800grams for men and 600 grams for women and they do not bounce unlike the ones we previously used. The coming of the standard balls will help us in our preparations for the World Cup as we still have time to get used to them," said Madzvamuse.

He said his association will distribute to all the provinces part of the consignment and to come up with standard playing fields for cestoball.

Madzvamuse said the sport, which is still new in this country, has a bright future as they are looking forward to host their first schools' tournament once the schools re-open for the second term next month.

"I think the future is very bright, especially after we recently got the consignment to use for the sport. We will donate the balls to all affiliated schools and clubs.

"We are also delighted with the response from the athletes and clubs for their preparations as we will continue with team selection for the World Cup team.

"We have several schools whom we have partnered as well as some clubs throughout the country and they will benefit from what the association received," added Madzvamuse.

Cestoball is a team sport that is very similar to that of netball and it originated in Argentina in the late 19th century. Players drive the ball towards the hoop by passing it amongst their teammates. Players can score a goal by shooting the ball into the hoop anywhere in the field.

In 1952 the Argentina Cestoball Confederation was created, becoming independent of volleyball in 1952.

In the following years the game spread throughout Argentina, and several American countries (Paraguay, Uruguay, Peru, Bolivia, Chile, Brazil, Ecuador).