Uganda: Mugeri-Tiripano Shines in Zim Win Over Uganda

CHIPO Mugeri-Tiripano continued with her brilliant form with the bat yesterday as the Zimbabwe senior women's cricket team rallied back yesterday to beat Uganda by eight runs in the Capricorn Women's Tri-series in Windhoek, Namibia.

The experienced batter scored a run-a-ball 46 to help the misfiring Zimbabwe batting lineup as they were bowled out for 100 runs in 19.5 overs.

The Ugandans however could not capitalise on the good foundation by their bowlers as they went on to score 92/8 in their allotted 20 overs.

The Victoria Pearls, who had lost their opening match to hosts Namibia in the morning, lost wickets at regular intervals, with four run outs contributing to the disruptions in the chase.

Anesu Mushangwe took 2-25 for Zimbabwe while there was a wicket each for Francisca Chipare, who replaced Nomvelo Sibanda yesterday and teenage bowler Michelle Mavunga, who was playing her second match at the tournament.

But the batting woes, which led to their seven-wicket defeat to Namibia in the opening match, were back to haunt them again yesterday after winning the toss and going in first.

Zimbabwe had a promising start after Mugeri-Tiripano and Sharne Mayers (8) had featured in a first wicket partnership of 44 runs inside the opening seven overs.

But they could not form strong partnerships, with skipper Mary-Anne Musonda departing for five runs before Modester Mupachikwa followed for 13.

Mugeri-Tiripano, who shone with a huge knock of 80 runs from 59 deliveries in the defeat to Namibia in the first game, again carried her teammates on her back with seven fours.

The Mountaineers batter however was disappointed she could not get another half-ton, after falling just four runs short yesterday.

"I am disappointed because I was almost there. But I feel I have done all I can because the pitches are different with what we have back home."

Mugeri-Tiripano however was encouraged by the victory over Uganda. The teams will meet again this afternoon for the second round tie.

"I think we fielded very well. We dropped two catches but it was better than in the first match.

"Our bowling was improved again but we need to keep working hard and start building partnerships.

"I think it's all about partnerships that we need to work on," said Mugeri-Tiripano.