Zimbabwe: Water Woes Hit Most City Surburbs

Water woes have hit most suburbs in Harare with areas including Budiriro and Houghton Park having gone close to three weeks without the precious liquid, a move the local authority attributed to increased water bursts.

Residents are being forced to resort to unsafe water sources risking them of contracting water borne diseases.

A Budiriro resident, Mr Tatenda Nyamande said they are reaching the third week without water.

"It is now 3 weeks without water, they are not collecting refuse either and yet we are being billed every month.

"The council is offering no service and residents are forced to pay for nothing," he said

A Braeside resident, Mrs Nobuhle Ndlovu said they had been facing water challenges for some time but it is now worsening.

"Our water usually comes on Monday morning up to Tuesday, so we have water for a day and a half per week. But this week it was a different scenario," she said.

Mrs Trish Madekufa from Glen Norah complained of serious water woes.

"We do not have tapped water and it is now more than three weeks.

"Usually we receive water from Thursday night to Friday morning but now it has been 3 weeks with no sign of tap water," she said.

A Warren park resident Mr Ian Choga said they rarely have water outages but these days it was now common.

A Warren park resident Mr Ian Choga said they rarely have water outages but these days it was now common.

"We are not coping up. We are used to having tap water daily, but our worry is the council should have at least communicated."

Mrs Charity Mateta from Houghton Park said they spent the whole Easter holiday without water.

"On Easter we struggled. The situation was actually beyond our control. We are wondering what is really causing these water problems since we are paying our bills on time," she said.

Harare City Council spokesperson Mr Michael Chideme yesterday attributed most of the water woes to pipe bursts that are occurring countrywide.

The city loses approximately 65 percent of treated water daily.