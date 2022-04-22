Zimbabwe: Triangle Ready and Waiting for Caps United

TRIANGLE United will be looking to consolidate their position in the top four of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League table when they welcome CAPS United at Gibbo on Sunday.

The Sugar Sugar Boys currently occupy the fourth spot with 20 points after 11 rounds of fixtures and they are targeting CAPS United's scalp to add to their tally.

Triangle coach Jairos Tapera is relishing the tie against CAPS United in front of their home fans. Tapera is hoping the fans will come out in their droves to back the team as he is confident in his charges will deliver.

Matches have been played with very low crowds in the aftermath of the novel coronavirus pandemic which has affected the entire universe and that has been a big equaliser in terms of how matches were approached.

Now that a lot of fans are being vaccinated and with restrictions relaxed, a lot of fans are expected to attend matches as evidenced by the bumper crowd at Babourfieds on Monday for the Presidential Independence Day Trophy final between traditional giants Highlanders and Dynamos.

"We are playing CAPS United this Sunday and as always we need our 12th man (the fans) when we play at home. CAPS United is a big team in Zimbabwean football history and them being traditional giants we welcome them with respect. But when we step onto the field of play on Sunday, at our own backyard, it will be different.

"We want to make Gibbo a fortress and we are well prepared for the CAPS United tie and it will be their task to stop us. We have been doing everything to make sure we play well and come out with a positive result,"Tapera said.

In this 2021/22 season, Triangle have already hosted the big two teams in Zimbabwe -- Dynamos and Highlanders - and despite having been novices in the top league, they have managed to avoid defeat. They beat DeMbare 1-0 before sharing the spoils with Bosso in a goalless draw in their last home fixture.

"There was an exodus of players at Triangle. When we started there were no players at all, maybe two or three. We have managed to assemble the team that we are having at the moment and I am confident the boys are ready to face anyone in the league.

"The fourth position that we are talking about now with the 20 points is a reflection of hard work and effort as a collective unit of players, technical team, the executive and supporters. We expect to continue and to look back and say these are the points that we have been working for the rest of the season.

"We have a clean bill of health, no injuries at the moment so we are ready to welcome CAPS United at Gibbo on Sunday," said Tapera.