Zimbabwe: Pageant to Highlight Zim Brand Power

ALL is set for the 2022 edition of the Miss Supraeminence Global Pageant, which is taking place tomorrow at Marina Casino at Longcheng in Belvedere, Harare.

The pageant is organised by Zimbabwean model Nicole Madimutsa who embarked on the journey of MEA 2021, competing with 25 African other countries and emerged as a the winner.

A model from Cameroon was the first runner-up and another from Nigeria was the second runner-up.

Madimutsa has the obligation of selecting the next international ambassador through the Miss Supraeminence Global, as a process of learning and growing Zimbabwe's venture into the modelling industry, with the hope of going global.

She said the brand works towards motivating the youth to follow their dreams, take up space and "not be afraid to shine their light".

Madimutsa said the pageant aimed at empowering mainly young girls to be comfortable and confident as Africans.

"We embrace diversity, uniqueness and talent, pushing forward the motive of innovation by talent, creating internal and global opportunities," she said.

"This edition, we celebrate and acknowledge the role of Zimbabwean and African heroes in the social, economic, and recreational facets through the medium of fashion.

"This is an opportunity for organisations to showcase support and promote networking for the youth designers, retailers and models in the fashion sector in Zimbabwe.

"The pageant will greatly increase brand visibility in the Zimbabwean market and ensure that their entrepreneurial efforts of models and designers are not in vain.

"To our advantage, this opportunity, with great execution, will contribute to putting the nation on a global platform."

Nicole said the pageant will aid tourism in Zimbabwe as contestants and families visit the country and help market the country.

There will be the broadening of networking with other Africans, as they will be hosting Miss Eloquent Africa 2022 in September.