At least one person has been confirmed dead as houses and shops were razed after a fuel-laden tanker explodes in Ajegunle Bus-stop, Alagbado, along the Lagos-Abeokuta expressway in the early hours of Friday morning, April 22.

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service is currently combating the Fire outbreak at the Toll Gate Bus Stop, Abeokuta Expressway, bordering Lagos and Ogun States.

Details shortly