Tanzania: Why Royal Tour Is Good for Tz Businesses - CRDB

CRDB Bank has met with key business stakeholders in the US to identify and tap the 'Royal Tour programme' opportunities, a fundamental step in wooing investors into the country.

CRDB met with Citibank, one of the largest lenders in the world, Moody's which is the credit ratings, research, tools and analysis firm for the global capital markets and Pegasus, an American firm that invests in sustainable and health-related business solutions, which expressed its willingness to enter the country market and looked specifically at how it can collaborate with the bank.

In the meeting with Citibank, the CRDB Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director, Mr Abdulmajid Nsekela, said they discussed key shared priorities with Citi's senior executives to boost and support economic empowerment in SMEs, focusing on women and youth, digitalization, and the Blue Economy agenda.

"Also we discussed technical assistance for CRDB to strengthen the bank's capacity to serve the segment and meet rapidly growing demand.

"We also discussed cross-border business support for our soon-to-be-launched subsidiary in DR Congo," Mr Nsekela said in a statement on Tuesday.

CRDB is the main US dollar correspondent bank for Citi, which is a US multinational investment bank and financial services corporation headquartered in New York City. Citigroup has some 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries.

Mr Nsekela is among the respective members of the business community who accompanied President Samia Suluhu Hassan on her trip to the US.

The CRDB delegation also met with executives from Pegasus which apart from eyeing venturing into the country also looked specifically at how it can collaborate with CRDB.

"We expect the Royal Tour will achieve its objectives of promoting Tanzania as a leading country in terms of tourist attractions globally and thus help attract tourists to Tanzania," Mr Nsekela said thus boosting trade between Tanzania and other countries and attracting investors to come and invest in Dar es Salaam.

Also, the CRDB delegation paid a courtesy call to Moody's and held a high-level discussion in line with market positioning, including capacity building, information access, and credit rating monitoring.

The Royal Tour documentary, shot and filmed in Tanzania, will be used to market the country's tourist attractions on a global scale, in the government's renewed effort to boost tourists after the global Covid-19 pandemic.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Banking By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

President Samia inaugurated the Royal Tour on Monday, which offers massive economic growth for the country.

According to Mr Nsekela, the idea behind the Royal Tour - which CBS News Travel Editor, Peter Greenberg prepared - was to ensure that the world understands Tanzania's abundant natural resources, including its rich cultural and natural heritage sites.

CRDB chief said the lender would utilise its national and international network to rejuvenate Tanzanian businesses via the Royal Tour.

The lender took part in the Royal Tour largely because it has a history of cooperating with the government to execute various development projects and support communities in their development endeavours.

Mr Nsekela hinted that they are well prepared to ensure that participants in the anticipated stimulation of the economy - which The Royal Tour will fuel - can get all their financial needs from the leading bank--CRDB.

Some of CRDB's services and products that will benefit all businesses include the use of PoS, E-commerce, Visa/MasterCard, UnionPay, and QR Code in making payments to individuals, companies, and government agencies.