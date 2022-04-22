Tanzania: All Set for Samia to Grace Union Day Event

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan is expected to grace the Union Day celebrations, which will be marked at Dodoma's Jakaya Kikwete Convention Centre (JKCC) in the country's capital on April, 26th this year.

Addressing a news conference on Wednesday, the Minister of State in the Vice-President's Office (Union and Environment), Selemani Jafo said preparations for the 58th Union anniversary were being coordinated by the ministry's top leaders in collaboration with Dodoma Regional Committee.

According to the Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office, Police, Parliament and Coordination, George Simbachawene, the celebrations would be marked by launching an article elaborating deeply the history of the Union between Tanganyika and Zanzibar, and a special symposium that will feature different stakeholders including top leaders in the government as well as retired leaders, politicians, academicians and students from different higher learning institutions as well as the general public.

In this regard, the Head of State will have a busy week gracing two crucial events at the similar venue, with the other one being the May Day celebrations, which will be marked at the JKCC on May 1st this year.

According to Dr Jafo, with the union remaining intact, the population of the country was still increasing, with figures showing that in 1967 the country had 12.3 million people and that in 2012- the number grew to 44.9 million. He added that in 2021, the number increased to 59.4 million.

Meanwhile, the Zanzibar Second Vice-President Hemed Suleiman Abdulla on Wednesday launched a week-long celebration to mark the 58th anniversary of Union between Zanzibar and Tanganyika, with a call of Tanzanians to protect and enhance benefits in the Union.

In his speech at the opening of the forum on 'Muungano (Union) @ 58', held at the Golden Tulip- Airport, Zanzibar, Mr Abdulla said majority of Tanzanians in both Zanzibar and mainland fully support the Union, because it has been benefiting them in all aspects- economically, socially, and politically.

"Such forum is important in educating people about the origin of the Union and its founders, the late Sheikh Abeid Amani Karume and the late Mwalimu Julius Nyerere. I'm among those born after the formation of the Union, so we need to be educated further," the Second Vice -President said.

Mr Abdualla praised President Samia Suluhu Hassan and Zanzibar's Hussein Mwinyi for their efforts in strengthening the Union as within a period of one year in office, they have worked and managed to resolve eleven (11) matters which were in the vexes of the Union list

He thanked organizers of the forum, an opportunity to learn and discuss the 'history of the union;' current status, future of the union;

Various papers were presented by the veteran politicians including Mr Steven Wasira, the State University of Zanzibar (SUZA) Vice- Chancellor Prof Mohamed Makame, Isles Minister for Infrastructure, Communication and Transport Dr Khalid Salum Mohamed and Dr Juma Reli- former Bank of Tanzania (BoT) Deputy Governor.

State Minister, Office of the President (Constitution, Legal affairs, Public Service, and Good Governance) Mr Haroun Ali Suleiman, commended all the past Presidents in Zanzibar and in the Union, since 1964, for strengthening the Union.

"We are enjoying living in peaceful Tanzania because all our former presidents, who have served in the union government and eight presidents who have served in Zanzibar, ensured we remain united. We need to sustain this," the Minister said.