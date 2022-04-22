Kenya: IEBC Advertises 418,192 Posts for Temporary Staff Ahead of August Elections

22 April 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is seeking to hire 418,192 temporary workers ahead of the August 9, General Elections.

In an announcement in the local dailies, the Commission stated that it will be recruiting a total of 302,860 counting clerks and 52,481 Presiding Officers and Deputy Presiding Officers.

The polls agency indicated that it will also be seeking 47 Deputy County Returning Officers and 290 Deputy County Returning Officers.

The Commission will also be deploying two ward-based voters' educators in the 2,900 county assembles wards.

Applicants have until May 5 to submit the applications.

Speaking at the Anglican Church of Kenya Bishops and Senior Clergy conference, the Commisson's Chairperson Wafula Chebukati noted that the body will spend Sh6 billion to facilitate recruitment and remuneration.

Chebukati had further stated that this will bolster the commission's manpower during the national exercise.

