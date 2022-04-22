Rwanda: Organisation Internationale de la Francophonie Sends 45 French Language Teachers to Rwanda

21 April 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edwin Ashimwe

A total of 45 teachers sent through the Organisation Internationale de la Francophonie (OIF) have arrived in Rwanda, the Ministry of Education confirmed.

The move is part of a broader plan by the organisation to send up to 100 teachers to Rwanda over the next two years under a project aimed at enhancing French language teaching among its member states.

The teachers, sources said, come from Benin, Senegal, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, Burkina Faso, Gabon, Cameroon, DR Congo, Burundi, Guinea, Togo and France.

Under the "mobility project", OIF recruits and sends teachers of French to its member countries which expressed the need to boost the language's position in the community.

In Rwanda, they will be deployed to schools in different parts of the country, with the majority placed in Teacher Training Colleges (TTCs).

For a period of two years (one year, renewable), they will both teach French to students and train fellow teachers.

Accompanied by the expertise of the OIF, Rwanda plans to develop a national plan for teaching and learning French, linked to the country's education sector strategy.

