Kenya: Bolt to Plant 11 Million Trees Across the Country in New Partnership

Nairobi — Taxi-hailing platform, Bolt has entered into a long-term partnership with Seed Balls Kenya to plant over 11 million indigenous trees and unique grass species in degraded areas across the country.

The project will enable the production and distribution of 25 tons of indigenous seeds (an equivalent of 11.25 million trees) to sullied lands across Kenya, where natural reforestation is unlikely to occur or is impossible.

Speaking on the partnership launch, Bolt's Head of Sustainability, Natalia Gutiérrez, said: "Bolt is built on a culture of operating in the most efficient way possible and we apply those values in how we mitigate our own environmental impact. We have handpicked a select number of projects where we collaborate closely with NGOs and other partners on local initiatives that we are confident will maximise the positive impact we can have on the environment."

Since 2019 Bolt has been mitigating its environmental impact by investing in projects primarily focused on renewable energy and resource conservation.

The Seedballs project marks an evolution in Bolt's strategy by supporting local initiatives to generate better environmental impacts.

"In Kenya, like many other countries, the forests and grasslands are under great pressure. One of the many challenges of landscape scale restoration is that indigenous seeds are often food for different types of animals like mice and birds. The Seedballs program overcomes this challenge by coating native seeds in waste charcoal dust which prevents the seeds from being eaten. This means that the native grass and tree seeds can be planted year round rather than waiting for the rainy season," said Teddy Kinyanjui, Co-Founder of Seedballs Kenya.

On its mission to support Sustainable Transport, Bolt has progressively invested in innovative ways to reduce its ecological footprints as a company both globally and locally.

In Kenya, the company introduced the Bolt Green category in Nairobi, which consists of hybrid and electric cars, to reduce emissions during trips taken on the platform, thus offering greener ways to move within the city.

"This partnership is very significant for a company whose operations play a role in environmental pollution. It shows our commitment to becoming a greener company and helping the government achieve its goal of over 10 per cent tree cover by 2022," said Micah Kenneth, Regional Manager, Bolt East Africa.