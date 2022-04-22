Kenya: Wanyonyi to Deputize Igathe in Nairobi Governor's Contest After State House Deal

22 April 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — Westlands Member of Parliament Tim Wanyonyi has agreed to step down in favor of Jubilee's Polycarp Igathe in the Nairobi Governor's contest after a deal brokered in Statehouse.

The joint Azimio ticket for the Nairobi Governor's seat had stirred tension in the camp, necessitating President Uhuru Kenyatta who is the Azimio Council Chairman to intervene, by summoning Governor candidates in Jubilee and ODM to statehouse on Thursday evening.

After consultations which lasted hours including aspirants Richard Ngatia and business woman Ann Kagure, it was agreed that Jubilee's Igathe will be the Azimio Governor candidate for Nairobi, to be deputized by ODM's Wanyonyi.

Speaking to Citizen TV after the meeting Igathe announced that he was the designated Azimio candidate for the Nairobi gubernatorial seat.

"I have reached out to all the major Azimio candidates who have been running for the gubernatorial seat Ngatia, Kagure and Wanyonyi. I am pleased to tell you that verbally they have already confirmed to me that they will be supporting my candidature," stated Igathe.

The deal came even as Wanyonyi on Wednesday insisted that his race to City Hall is unstoppable, and that he wouldn't step down for anyone.

Mulembe leaders had also opposed any arrangement that would see Wanyonyi shelve his bid, arguing that they are the majority in the city.

In the deal also, Wiper is set to be handed the Nairobi County Assembly Speaker, with former Kibwezi Member of Parliament Philiph Kaloki being fronted as a possible candidate.

Also reported to have been agreed on in the meeting is that each of the Azimio constituent parties field their candidates in the positions of Senator and Woman Representative.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X