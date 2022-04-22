Kenya: Jaguar Cries Foul After Losing UDA Nomination Ticket

22 April 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Irene Mwangi

Nairobi — Starehe Member of Parliament Charles Kanyi alias Jaguar has protested over the issuance of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket to East Africa Legislative Assembly (EALA) MP Simon Mbugua.

Jaguar who took to social media to complain over the exercise described it as flawed as the constituents were denied a chance to choose their leader.

"The people of Starehe were denied their democratic right to go to the ballot again for the nominations and choose their leader. The party decided to carry out opinion polls to decide whom to award the nomination certificate and it has been done," said Jaguar on his twitter account.

Nominations in Starehe and Kamukunji did not take place last week over violence.

National Elections Board (NEB) Chairman Antony Mwaura stated that the party will instead use alternative methods either by consensus or opinion poll to arrive at candidates.

The incumbent Starehe MP has not decided his next political move having lost the UDA ticket but stated that he will be having discussions with the Starehe electorates to decide on the way forward.

In a video circulating on social media showing marked UDA nomination tickets, Jaguar stated that the outcome of the nomination was flawed from the onset.

"Could this be an outcome of certificates that started making rounds before nominations? Is democracy at stake here? I will be holding discussions with the people of Starehe and decide on the way forward. The voice of the people matters," he said.

In January, the artist cum politician was officially welcomed to the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) by Deputy President William Ruto at his offices in Karen.

