Rwanda: UK Varsity Rector Causes Outrage Over Brazen Genocide Denial, Apologises

Rwandans and friends of Rwanda were on Thursday, April 21, outraged after a Rector of the University of Edinburgh, a public research university in Scotland, tweeted promoting the double genocide ideology.

At a time when Rwandans and friends of Rwanda, the world over, are commemorating the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi, the Rector in question, Debora Kayembe, tweeted that the genocide was orchestrated by President Paul Kagame.

On seeing her tweet, Rwanda Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Johnston Busingye, responded, noting that the Genocide against the Tutsi is a fact of history, recognised by the UN, and international law or courts.

"We cannot allow such flagrant Genocide denial and intent to deceive as Kayembe's to go unchallenged. We will engage with the institution she serves to ensure clarity prevails," Busingye tweeted.

British journalist and leading author on the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi, Linda Melvern, who was in Kigali to participate in activities to mark the 28th commemoration of the 1994 Genocide against Tutsi, was also very upset by Kayembe's tweet.

Melvern who recently shed light on some of the most obvious forms of genocide denial noted: "This is appalling. The Debora Kayembe tweet is clearly genocide denial and in the circumstances of the Holocaust unthinkable. It causes the gravest offence to survivors and the reputation of the University of Edinburgh is in shreds."

Commenting in a personal capacity?

People who questioned whether University of Edinburgh stood by the blatant genocide denial of its Rector got a rude shock.

The University of Edinburgh's initial reaction, clearly, did not help but worsen matters.

The University tweeted: "Debora Kayembe is commenting in a personal capacity and not in her position as Rector. The role of Rector is largely a ceremonial one, open to election by, and often working closely with, staff and students."

Reactions to the University's tweet included comments indicating that it was "very terrible to see that this university which harbors a revisionist of the genocide against the Tutsi can't even give its position" on what their rector said.

Former Minister of Education, Charles Murigande, said: "Come on! Are you telling the world that the University of Edinburgh would be satisfied with a mad or criminal Rector provided he/she is elected by staff and students and his/her role is ceremonial. Shame on you for this flawed and pitiful argument from erstwhile reputable university."

Florentine Kabasinga said: "She used your platform to spread her poison. If you don't make her resign, it's another proof that your university has the same genocide denialist mentality! You are doing permanent damage to the reputation of the whole Edinburgh Education's system to keep such a hellish being!"

Many other people including Justin Nzabandora, noted that as an organization which the rector is affiliated to "there is no way you can distance yourself from the bigotry of your staff." According to Nzabandora, the University's tweet "means its ok to trivialize" the Genocide against the Tutsi, and is shameful to humanity.

Aliane Mukundwa said: "Such an awful response. I wonder if it would be the same had she falsified facts of the holocaust! It's a shame to the University and more has to be done."

Mauro De Lorenzo added: "No, @EdinburghUni, it's not that easy. She used your platform to give credibility to genocide revisionism and appalling lies about historical facts. You have to own up and take action."

Ishami Foundation, a charity organization that uses the power of sport and storytelling to build equality, tolerance and lasting peace in Rwanda and the UK, noted it has written to the Principal of the University of Edinburgh regarding Kayembe's denialist tweets, "and we hope to receive a fitting response soon."

Gatete Nyiringabo Ruhumuliza, a lawyer, noted that in virtue of international law, by this tweet, establishing "intent", the University became complicit to genocide denial, which is the last phase of the commission of genocide.

"In other words, they intentionally abate an individual who openly commits an International crime."

Samantha Teta noted that: "Allowing such a malicious genocide denier influence and access to staff and students makes education at the University of Edinburgh largely ceremonial too. Would love to support students who want to organize against this stain on the caliber and reputation of their school."

Thousands of people called for the Rector to resign.

Apology

Hours later, however, the University issued another statement, distancing itself from Kayembe's views.

The statement read: "We do not share Debora Kayembe's views, which were made in a personal capacity. The University of Edinburgh- in step with the UN, multinational organisations, and nations all over the world- acknowledges the Genocide against the Tutsi as one of the most appalling crimes against humanity, and rejects outright the notion that the Rwandan government and its sitting President are responsible.

"At this moment of Kwibuka commemorations in Rwanda, the University stands with the Rwandan people in its remembrance of those who have been lost. The Rector is not the leader of the University. The role of the Rector in our University is largely a ceremonial one."

Kayembe also apologised, to all Rwandans and President Kagame.

"To all Rwandans, President Kagame, and the Tutsi community around the world. I realised my comments were hurtful and disrespectful to you. Those were not the university's but my own views. My sincere apologies. Amahoro ( peace)," she tweeted.