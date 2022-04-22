Rwanda: Deputy Inspector General of Police Namuhoranye Briefs Two Police Contingents Ahead of CAR Mission

The Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) in charge of Operations, Felix Namuhoranye, instructed police contingents to commit and prove themselves right and professionally in all dimensions of their peacekeeping mandate.

He said this on Thursday, April 21, while briefing two police contingents of 320 officers, who will be deployed under the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilisation Mission in Central African Republic (MINUSCA).

This is the eighth rotation of RWAFPU-1, first deployed in the central African nation in 2014, and seventh rotation for RWAFPU-2.

Rwanda Formed Police Unit-Two (RWAFPU-2) of 180 officers commanded by Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Hodari Rwanyindo will be deployed this Friday to take over peacekeeping positions in Kaga Bandora, while RWAFPU-1 of 140 officers headed by CSP Callixte Kalisa will replace the same number operating in CAR's capital, Bangui, and will be sent off next week.

While giving them a final message, DIGP Namuhoranye, reminded the police contingents not to lose focus and remain committed to what they were trained and deployed to do.

"The spirit and morale you are going with should define you throughout the mission. Whatever happens in the mission should not tilt you from your resilience and sacrifice," DIGP Namuhoranye said.

He said that Rwanda has gained experience in CAR, identified and fixed the gaps adding that any gaps that may arise will be a result of an individual character.

"Your personal commitment to serve has a national character and your tour-of-duty should define your international professional character as you were trained. That is what the Rwandan flag you are donning stands for...to serve with dignity and professionalism," the DIGP said.

"We have strong units with strong command. Know why you are being deployed and do what you are deployed to do; support each other, desist from anything that will tarnish your individual and national image."

He however cautioned that indiscipline such as any kind of abuse, loose talk, alcoholism and other bad and unprofessional practices, will not be tolerated.

"Your country sends you as ambassadors, and people should feel safe with you. Always be where you are required to be at the right time, and do what you are supposed to do," he said.

The duties you are required to perform and how you execute them are all of equal value; they should send the same message of a professional Rwandan Police officer, who understands the drills and is trusted," the DIGP concluded.

Rwanda maintains three police contingents in CAR. The third contingent--a Protection Support Unit (PSU)-- undertakes special duties such as protection for VIPs, including the SRSG, his two deputies, the Prime Minister of CAR, President of the National Assembly, Minister of Justice and the Head of MINUSCA Police Component, among others.

FPUs specialise in public order management, protection of displaced persons, delivery of humanitarian assistance, escort duties and protection of UN facilities.