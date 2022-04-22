Kenya: Wanjigi Says He Is the Best Placed Candidate to Succeed President Kenyatta

21 April 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Njoki Kihiu

Nairobi — Businessman Jimi Wanjigi maintains that he is the best candidate to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta during the August elections.

Speaking during a round table meeting with journalists, Wanjigi stated that he has always supported those in power now and those who have wanted to be in presidency before like Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga, but they have failed and disappointed him.

The Safina Party Presidential candidate insisted that he will be on the ballot come August 9 with no chances of stepping down for anyone.

Wanjigi further pointed out that he attended the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) National Delegates Convention as an equal competitor who has nothing against Deputy President William Ruto and that relationship should not be mistaken

He pointed out that this is his time, and he will go all out in a bid to clinch the top seat.

