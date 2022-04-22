Nigeria: I Can't Tell If I'm Contesting, Political Process Ongoing, Watch Out, Jonathan Tells Protesters

22 April 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Nwafor Sunday John Alechenu

After chanting and screening his name for minutes, Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Friday came out to receive protesters who stormed his Abuja office.

Vanguard had reported how pro-Jonathan protesters stormed his office, demanding he contest in the forthcoming presidential election.

A spokesman for the group, Mayor Samuel, who is also the convener of the Youth Compatriots of Nigeria said, "We were deceived and brainwashed by those who claimed they could do it in 2015.

"Now, we know better, under Jonathan the minimum wage could buy one or two bags of rice. What do we have today? We are begging President Jonathan to forgive us, we have realized our mistakes, we want him back to complete what he started.

Responding to them, Jonathan asked Nigerian youths to show greater interest in the nation's political process.

The former President said it was time for youths to take advantage of the Not Too Young To Run Act to participate actively in the electoral process.

He said he was aware that they were "here to ask me to declare," but he said, "I cannot declare because some process are still ongoing."

"Yes you are calling me to come and declare for the next election, I cannot tell I'm declaring. The political process is ongoing just watch out. The key role you must play is that Nigeria must get somebody that will carry young people along."

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X