Nigeria: Kaduna - Ex-Customs Comptroller Joins Guber Race, Vows to Tackle Insecurity

A retired Assistant Comptroller General of Customs (ACG) Bashir Abubakar has joined the governorship race for Kaduna State and promised to tackle insecurity head on if he emerges the next Governor.

Making his official declaration for Kaduna's number one seat under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) first at the State party secretariat and Kaduna Township Stadium, Abubakar vowed to also empower women and the youth through skills acquisition.

According to him, "In today's world, skills matter more than certificates. If you have first, second and third degrees without skills, after graduation, you will remain at home. With skills, you are not only employed, but you create jobs," he said.

He said the Kaduna State governor, Malam Nasir el-Rufai has done alot to move the state forward and he is committed to consolidating on the achievements and engage in new initiatives.

The guber hopeful commended el-Rufai for transforming the state through the urban renewal project.

Abubakar said that if elected governor, he would do a lot, calling on all other aspirants to step down for him.

"I decided to join politics because after retiring, many associations have been approaching me and urging me to contest. A lot of them believe I share certain attributes with Governor Nasir el-Rufai. The question they ask is, if he leaves office, who will continue with his good works?

"They believe in my background as a paramilitary officer who served the nation. They believe I can serve and I am sure that all their observations are correct.

"The suggestions given to me, made me to be an active member of the APC and the decision to vie for the governorship," he said, promising to carry everyone along if he emerges.

Earlier at the party's state secretariat, he said that he decided to contest under the platform of the APC because he believes in its ideology.

Addressing state party executives at the APC state secretariat, he appreciated the warm reception accorded him.

Bashir, who retired from the Customs Service as an Assistant Comptroller Customs (ACG) has won several awards while serving for his dedicated service.