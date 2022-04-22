Nigeria: Insecurity - Southern Kaduna Christian Leaders Set for Peace Summit

Christian leaders from the Southern part of Kaduna State are set for a peace summit that will help in proffering solution to the raging insecurity in the region.

The chairman of Southern Kaduna Christian Leaders Association (SKCLA), Apostle Emmanuel Nuhu Kure, stated this while inaugurating the four- man committee for this year's Southern Kaduna Prayer Summit.

The prayer summit which has been an annual event, failed to hold for two years due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

Speaking in Kafanchan, shortly after he took over as the new chairman of the association, Kure, tasked the committee to put in their best to ensure the success of the summit adding that the land needs peace.

He said this year's Southern Kaduna Prayer Summit is crucial, adding that prayers would be offered for the restoration and emancipation of the land.

Kure thanked the outgoing leadership of the association for the sacrifices they made during their time and solicited the support of members for the new leadership to succeed.

He called on members, especially the executives to rededicate themselves to the cause for the spiritual growth and development of the land and her people adding that the committee's major term of reference is to ensure proper planning of the prayer summit which is billed to hold on the 28th May, 2022.