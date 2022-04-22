Kenya: Buffa Returns, Wamalwa Handed Debut as Shujaa Head for Africa 7s

Nairobi — Alvin 'Buffa' Otieno has returned to the Shujaa squad as the team heads out to Kampala this weekend for the Africa 7s which will also act as qualifiers for the Rugby Sevens World Cup to be staged in South Africa as well as the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Otieno has been missing for the last several legs of the World Rugby Sevens Series as he was being given ample time to rest and recover after playing almost all legs of last season's run and he is now fresher and ready to step up to his best.

Coach Innocent 'Namcos' Simiyu has also handed a debut call up to former Kenya U20 international Amon Wamalwa, as he retained eight of the players who featured at last weekend's Vancouver 7s.

Augustine Lugonzo and Timothy Mmasi have also returned to the squad.

Shujaa Africa 7s squad

Nelson Oyoo (Nakuru, Captain), Herman Humwa (Kenya Harlequin), Billy Odhiambo (Mwamba), Bush Mwale (Homeboyz), Daniel Taabu (Mwamba), Augustine Lugonzo (Homeboyz), Tony Omondi (Mwamba), Edmund Anya (Impala Saracens), Kevin Wekesa (Kabras Sugar), Timothy Mmasi (Masinde Muliro), Alvin Otieno (KCB), Amon Wamalwa (Homeboyz, debut)