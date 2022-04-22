Kenya: World Marathon Champion Chepngetich Named March's Best Sports Personality

Nairobi — World Marathon Champion Ruth Chepngetich has been named the LG/Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) Sports personality for the month of March.

The 27-year-old beat stiff competition from other star nominees in the eventful month to win the coveted award for the second time following her stellar performance in Japan's Nagoya Marathon.

Chepngetich was all smiles and here's what she had to say: "It's such a great feeling being acknowledged for your performance in a very competitive space. I want to become the first ever personality to win this award for the third time," Chepngetich, who has now won the award twice said.

For her efforts she was awarded with an LG Solardom Oven and a trophy engraved with her name.

Speaking at the event during the presentation ceremony held at Kenya Prisons Headquarters Nairobi, LG Electronics Corporates Marketing Manager Maureen Kemunto said;

"This award allows us as LG Electronics to strengthen sports cohesion among our sports champions and communities across diverse disciplines. Our commitment is to ensure that the desire the dream and vision of our sports personalities do not wither."

Commissioner General of Prions, Brigadier (Rtd) John Warioba said awarding Chepngetich for the second time in two seasons is good for the service and works to motivate many other athletes to aim higher.

"I wish to take this opportunity to thank SJAK and sponsors LG for highlighting our athletes performances across all sports. I hope more athletes from the prisons service will be inspired by this award to do better for the country," the Commission General underscored.

Marathon legend Catherine Ndereba also thanked the sponsors LG and SJAK for the noble idea to fete athletes.

"This award will help athletes explore their talents and realise their potential in sports, during our days we did not have such incentives. I am happy to have a junior officer win the award, it brings back the memories of my golden days, I appreciate that one of our own Samuel Gathimba was in the nomination list," Ndereba underscored.

The soft-spoken Chepngetich bossed the streets of Japan on March 13 to win the Nagoya Women's Marathon clocking 2:17.18, her time, the second-fastest ever in a women's-only marathon, behind Mary Keitany's world record of 2:17.01.

This is her second award, having bagged the April 2021 gong following her exploits at the Istanbul Half Marathon in a new World Record of 1:04:02.

For the March 2022 award, Chepngetich who has since joined Kenya Prisons and is looking to defend her world marathon title later in Oregon pipped among others familiar foe in Olympics silver medalist Brigid Kosgei who won the Tokyo Marathon in 2:16:02, the third fastest women's marathon time.

Eliud Kipchoge, who won the Tokyo Marathon title for the first time was also among the nominees as well as para-athlete Rodgers Kiprop who won the T11 5000m gold, Nancy Chelagat who won the T11 1500m gold.

Others were World Under-20 bronze medalist Noah Kibet, who raced to a silver in 800m at the World Indoor Championships, Kenya Open amateur winner Njoroge Kibugu, Gathimba who won a bronze medal at the World Race Walking Team Championships and Kabras Sugar's Jone Kubu who guided his side to clinching the Kenyan Cup title.