Kenya's Third President Mwai Kibaki is Dead

Nairobi — Kenya's former President Emilio Mwai Kibaki, 90, is dead.

The announcement was made on Friday morning by President Uhuru Kenyatta who succeded him in 2013.

"It is a sad day for us as a country. We have lost a great leader, the former president Mwai Kibaki," President Kenyatta said in a news conference from State House.

"I order and direct that in the testimony of high esteem that all Kenyans held for Mwai Kibaki, the country will hold a period of national mourning until sunset on the day he will be buried. All flags will fly at half-mast during this period," he added.

Kibaki served as Kenya's third president from 2002 to April 2013 at the end of second and final term as required by the Constitution.

Since leaving office, Kibaki has been in and out of hospital due to multiple health complications and old age.

He took over from the late Daniel arap Moi who was president from 1978 to 2002 having taken over when founding leader of the nation Jomo Kenyatta died in office.