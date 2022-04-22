Rwanda: Struggling SC Kiyovu Warn Players Not to Talk to Media

22 April 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

SC Kiyovu players have been allegedly banned by the management of the club from speaking to the media following a difficult week of defeats.

The directive is said to have come from the top hierarchy of the club, led by President Juvenal Mvukiyehe.

"We have been ordered not to conduct interviews or speak with the media," a close source within the team stated and pleaded anonymity when this publication asked for an interview.

"It is an order from the president and the management, and it is a punishable offense if you flout it. They said interviews distract us and the media activities make us lose focus and affects our performance."

Kiyovu were knocked out of the Peace Cup midweek by Marines FC, a blow that came at the back of another upset in the league where they lost 0-2 to Gasogi United last Friday.

The defeat at the hands of Gasogi saw Kiyovu drop to second place with 50 points after 23 matches, a solitary point behind leaders APR who overcame Bugesera 1-0 on Sunday.

