Rwanda: FINA to Assist Local Swimming Body Secure First Modern Pool

World swimming governing body (FINA) will extend support to the Rwanda swimming federation in constructing an ultra-modern pool for the sport.

The decision to build a pool that meets Olympic standards was first discussed during the two-day visit of FINA President Husain Al Musallam to Kigali last month.

An online meeting between the Executive Committee of the Rwandan swimming federation, led by President Pamela Girimbabazi, and FINA officials was held on Wednesday, April 20, with structures being put in place for the project to commence.

"As it has been discussed between @fina_president and @AuroreMimosa (Rwandan sports minister) during the @fina_president visit to Rwanda, FINA will support the construction of a new pool in Rwanda," the local swimming federation tweeted on Wednesday.

It added: "Looking forward on the requirements and sharing the ideas of how this project will be implemented and to know the role of each side and its timeline."

Rwanda has over the years produced some notable such as Eloi Imaniraguha, Johanna Umurungi, Alphonsine Agahozo, Isiaka Irankunda and Jackson Niyomugabo who competed in major world competitions including Olympic Games and the All-Africa Games.