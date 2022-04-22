Rwanda: FINA to Assist Local Swimming Body Secure First Modern Pool

22 April 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

World swimming governing body (FINA) will extend support to the Rwanda swimming federation in constructing an ultra-modern pool for the sport.

The decision to build a pool that meets Olympic standards was first discussed during the two-day visit of FINA President Husain Al Musallam to Kigali last month.

An online meeting between the Executive Committee of the Rwandan swimming federation, led by President Pamela Girimbabazi, and FINA officials was held on Wednesday, April 20, with structures being put in place for the project to commence.

"As it has been discussed between @fina_president and @AuroreMimosa (Rwandan sports minister) during the @fina_president visit to Rwanda, FINA will support the construction of a new pool in Rwanda," the local swimming federation tweeted on Wednesday.

It added: "Looking forward on the requirements and sharing the ideas of how this project will be implemented and to know the role of each side and its timeline."

Rwanda has over the years produced some notable such as Eloi Imaniraguha, Johanna Umurungi, Alphonsine Agahozo, Isiaka Irankunda and Jackson Niyomugabo who competed in major world competitions including Olympic Games and the All-Africa Games.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X