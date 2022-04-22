Rwanda: Playing Against Rayon Sports Will Be Emotional, Sarpong Says

AS Kigali striker Michael Sarpong says playing against his former club Rayon Sports on Saturday in the Rwandan premier league will be a special occasion for him.

The Ghanaian forward attained cult status as a striker for the Blues as his sixteen goals helped them to win the 2018/2019 league title.

Sarpong is now back in the Rwandan top flight with AS Kigali on a three-month contract after sojourns at Yanga SC as well as Al Nadha in Saudi Arabia.

"It is going to be an emotional game for me. I don't know how I will feel honestly as I enjoyed great success at Rayon," Sarpong told Times Sport

"But I am playing for AS Kigali now and it is about work so I have to do my best and help the club to get the three maximum points."

The forward further mentioned that as a sign of respect to the Rayon fans and the club, he will not celebrate should he score against them this weekend."

"I am not sure I will celebrate when I score against Rayon as I want to show a sign of respect to them. But definitely, I will score and I'm confident my team will win."

AS Kigali are fifth position on the league table with 38 points whereas Rayon Sport are 6th with 37 points.