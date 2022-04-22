Rwanda: Etoile Faces Bugesera in Eastern Province Derby

22 April 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Etoile de l'Est will be seeking to bounce back when they host Bugesera in the Rwanda premier league at Ngoma stadium on Saturday.

They are currently separated by three points with Bugesera in 11th place at 23 points, three ahead of Etoile which sits in15th position after 22 matches.

Bugesera FC head coach Addy Bukaraba, admits that a win against Bugesera is not only important in terms of bragging rights but most importantly, the three points are vital in their bid to move away from the dreaded relegation zone.

"We want to win this game because we are in a bad position and our aim is to stay in the league next season, so we must win on Saturday," he said.

Bugesera has won five, drawn 8, and lost two of their 9 matches. Etoile is also in need of points after winning 4 matches, losing 8, and drawing 10 to avoid being dragged into the relegation zone so early in their first season in the topflight division.

Bugesera coach Etienne Ndayiragije said, "We have not made a good start but we are not so far from our set targets for the first quarter. We have to push and try to get many points. The league is strong but we have to be prepared to face every team with an aim to win."

APR leads the table with 51 points, one ahead of SC Kiyovu.

Saturday Etoile vs Bugesera

