Kenya: Odinga Unveils Nairobi Line Up With Igathe as Governor to Be Deputized By Kaloki

Nairobi — Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga has unveiled the Azimio line-up during the August elections.

During the unveiling announced at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) on Friday, Odinga who was flanked by Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka announced that Polycarp Igathe will fly the Governor’s flag in the elections and will be deputized by Philip Kaloki.

The meeting took hours with small groups assembling in different corners in consultations.

Even as Odinga was announcing the line-up, a dejected Wanyonyi was seen leaving the venue accompanied by his supporters, without uttering a word.

Earlier on it had been reported that Wanyonyi was to deputize Igathe after a deal brokered by President Uhuru Kenyatta at Statehouse Thursday evening.

Odinga however announced that Wanyonyi will be seeking to be re-elected as the Westlands Member of Parliament.

“There were other contestants in this seat who have decided to step down. Tim Wanyonyi will now go back to defend his seat in Westlands Constituency,” he stated.

Odinga also revealed that the slot for the Nairobi County Assembly Speaker has been reserved for the Orange Democratic Movement.

ODM Secretary Edwin Sifuna will vie for Senate seat while Esther Passaris will defend her Woman Representative seat.

Businesswoman Agnes Kagure who left before the announcement said she will be vying as an independent candidate.

Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) President Richard Ngatia also shelved his ambitions, and was appointed the President’s special envoy for Trade.