Kenya: Ngatia to Be Appointed Trade Special Envoy After Abandoning Governor Race

22 April 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Carolyne Tanui

Nairobi — Nairobi gubernatorial aspirant Richard Ngatia has shelved his candidature and is set to be appointed the President's special envoy for trade should Raila Odinga be Kenya's next head of state.

Odinga announced this while unveiling candidates who will contest for top elective seats in Nairobi County in the August elections under the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party.

Ngatia is also the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce chairperson and has held the chairmanship position since 2019 after all his challengers withdrew from the race and backed his bid.

He was eyeing the top Nairobi seat under Azimio alongside Westlands Member of Parliament Tim Wanyonyi, Equity Group Chief Commercial Officer, Polycarp Igathe, and businesswoman Anne Kagure.

Wanyonyi also abandoned the race and will defend the Westlands MP's seat while Kagure will vie for the governorship position as an independent candidate.

Under the Nairobi line-up, Igathe will be Governor to be deputized by Philip Kaloki, Edwin Sifuna will run for the Senate seat while Nairobi woman representative Esther Passaris will defend her seat as the Azimio flagbearer.

The three will face off with United Democratic Alliance candidates, Johnson Sakaja(Governor), Margaret Wanjiru(Senate) and Millicent Omanga(women representative).

