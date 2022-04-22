Kenya: President Kenyatta Leads Kenyans in Mourning Kibaki, Describes Him as a Statesman

Nairobi — A litany of condolences have been poured for retired president the late Mwai Kibaki following his demise on Friday, following an announcement by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Led by President Kenyatta, various leaders mourned the third President of Kenya as a statesman who was dedicated to serve Kenyans as a leading figure in post-independence history.

"President Kibaki will be forever remembered as the gentleman of Kenyan Politics, a brilliant debater; whose eloquence, wit, and charm won the day, time and-time again," President Kenyatta stated while formally announcing Kibaki's death to the nation.

"His contributions in the Ministry of Finance and as Vice President saw Kenya's economy grow steadily, fueled by a commodities boom, and fiscal and monetary policies that were the backbone of his economic philosophy."

Deputy President William Ruto who served as an agriculture minister in the late Kibaki regime mourned him as an economist per excellence who steered the nation to development.

"On behalf of Kenya Kwanza Alliance from this forum an outstanding economist and has distinguished himself with the legacy he leaves behind. A man we owe respect as our third president and person we worked with as his ministers. We have lost a great son of our country," said Ruto while in his tour in Kakamega.

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Presidential Flagbearer Raila Odinga has mourned retired president Mwai Kibaki, who died on Friday morning, as a man who served the nation with diligence and honesty.

"We have lost the third president of Kenya His Excellency Mwai Kibaki. He was one of the freedom fighters of our country having served this country for many years with diligence, fortitude, honesty and transparency," Odinga said moments after President Uhuru Kenyatta announced Kibaki's death.

Odinga worked with the late Kibaki in a grand coalition government after disputing the 2007 elections in a deal mediated by former UN Secretary-General the late Kofi Annan.

The two formed a grand coalition government, with Odinga as prime minister.

Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka who served as vice president having closely worked with late Mwai Kibaki in the grand coalition government termed him as an iconic father figure

"I can tell you having worked with him that they are very few leaders who can work with the selflessness and singular sense of service to his people than Mwai Kibaki.We have to remember the times when he would make the nation laugh using words than kids cannot use," Musyoka stated.

Amani National Congress Leader Musalia Mudavadi termed the retired president as a man who was veered by Kenyans having been put in power by a majority of Kenyans in the historic 2002 polls that saw retired president the late Daniel Moi exit power.

"I apay tribute to an outstanding Kenyan who participated in the struggle to liberate this country from the yoke of colonialism. He laid the foundation for the economic fruit that Kenya is experiencing today and indeed a politician who Kenyans voted for overwhelmingly and defied deep state project," stated Mudavadi.

Kibaki died aged 90, after a long illness coupled with old age.

"It is my sorrowful duty to announce to the nation the passing on of His Excellency Emilio Mwai Kibaki, the third president of the Republic of Kenya," Kenyatta said in a televised address from State House, "We have lost a great leader."

"I order and direct that in the testimony of high esteem that all Kenyans held for Mwai Kibaki, the country will hold a period of national mourning until sunset on the day he will be buried. All flags will fly at half-mast during this period," he added.

Kibaki served as Kenya's third president from 2002 to April 2013 at the end of second and final term as required by the Constitution.