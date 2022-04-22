Sudan: Fires in Kordofan and Darfur Displace 242 and Kill a 5y/O Child

Um Rawaba / Bara / Dar El Salaam / El Fasher — Since March, fires have destroyed three villages in the localities of Um Rawaba and Bara in North Kordofan state, destroying 242 homes and displacing hundreds of families. A 5-year-old child also died in a house fire in Dar El Salaam locality, North Darfur, on Wednesday evening.

Wali (governor) of North Kordofan Fadlallah Mohamed Ali said in press statements that the villages affected by the fires are Wad El Maki in Um Dam Haj Ahmed locality, Um Saigoon El Jak in Um Rawaba locality, and Alwan in Bara locality.

The wali also said that of the 242 destroyed houses, 103 were in the village of Um Saigoon El Jak, 83 in the village of Wad El Maki, and 56 houses in the village of Alwan.

The fires have displaced 242 people and caused heavy damage to homes and other belongings.

The wali cautioned that the real causes of fires have not yet been found.

North Darfur fire

A child died in a house fire in Dar El Salaam locality, North Darfur, on Wednesday evening. Eyewitnesses told Radio Dabanga that the house burnt down completely, causing the death of Mazen Mahmoud El Tom, the 5-year-old child, and of some livestock.

They explained that the fire started outside the house and people were not able to save the child or any possessions.

In El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, the authorities recovered the body of a woman from the well of Hajar Gaddo on Tuesday evening. It is reported that the woman went missing after she left her husband's house more than five months ago.