Zimbabwe: Citizens Coalition for Change Ccouncillors Defy Minister's Directive

The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) councillors have vowed to defy a Government directive that all sitting mayors, their deputies and chairpersons of committees elected prior to the past by-elections should remain in office as stated by the law.

Addressing the press in Harare, CCC interim secretary for local governance and recalled Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume flanked deputy spokesperson Gift Ostallos Siziba threatened to defy the directive by Local Government and Public Works Minister July Moyo.

Mafume said they were going to instruct their councillors and leadership in the cities to continue working so that if they are punished they will be punished for the work they do.

"We will reconstitute the leadership of council. They will reconstitute the committees. They will proceed with the meetings that are necessary for service delivery.

"If the Minister of Local Government decides to suspend them for that then so be it," he said.

Minister Moyo had directed that all councils that cannot reconstitute the leadership architecture in place unless there is a vacancy.

He said in terms of Section 114 of the Local Government Laws Amendment Act number 8 of 2016, a Mayor, Deputy or councillor can only be removed from his position through an independent tribunal or through section 129 of the Constitution.