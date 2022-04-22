Gambia: Sign Language Interpreter Expresses Gratitude to QTV, UNDP

An interpreter, who presents sign language news interpretation during nightly news aired on Q-TV has expressed thanks and appreciation to the television and the United Nation Development Programme (UNDP) accelerator lab for supporting the nightly sign language news interpretation.

Lamin D. Sonko, who is the first in the history of the country to offer such sign language news interpretation on television, has earn much commendation from all corners, especially among The Gambian Hard of Hearing community.

Sonko, a staff of The Gambia Association for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing (GADHOH), said the nightly sign language news interpretation has impacted positively on the lives of many especially among the Gambian Hard of Hearing community.

He revealed that the broadcaster provides the inset box for the night news interpretation and are very much inclusive, while UNDP accelerator lab is supporting the payment of the night news interpretation."

"We the interpreters association and the Hard of Hearing community in the country are thankful to QTV and UNDP accelerator lab for the initiative. Many among the Gambia Hard of Hearing community acknowledged that prior to the development, when news was being aired on television particularly interesting news, they normally asked their family members to interpret it for them. But before those news were being interpreted to them who will they will tell them the news were almost done, as their relatives would ask them to wait. This has even make some to lack interest in news bulletins, because the information is not clear to us."

Sonko acknowledged that for now The Gambia Hard of Hearing community understands what is going on in the country, adding that this is even indicative of their mass turn out to vote in the country's past elections.

"We are aware politically, in sports, health, education and other development issues. During the peak of the Covid-19, we also got a lot of information on how to protect ourselves and our families. Most of us did not initially agree to take the vaccine, but through sensitizations during sign language news interpretation, we took the vaccine after knowing its importance." he also said.