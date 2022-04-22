South Sudan/Gambia: Gambia to Begin AFCON Qualifiers Against South Sudan in June

22 April 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

The Gambia senior national team is set to begin its 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier campaign at home to South Sudan in June 2022.

The Scorpions will play away to Congo in their second match in June 2022.

The Gambia will then play against Mali in home and away match in September 2022 before locking horns with South Sudan and Congo in home and away ties in March 2023.

The Scorpions snatched qualification to the group stage of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers following their 3-2 aggregate victory over Chad in their preliminary qualifiers played last month.

The Gambia made their debut in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations after finishing top-spot in Group F of the previous qualifiers with 10 points in six group matches.

