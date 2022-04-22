Gambia: Gunjur Utd Clutch 2nd Spot in 2nd Division

Gunjur United on Tuesday clasped second-place in the 2021-2022 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League following their 1-1 draw with Red Hawks in their re-scheduled week-11 match played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau.

The Coastal Town boys were sitting third-place on the country's Second Tier table with 29 points before their encounter with Red Hawks, who sat second-place from bottom on the Second Division League with 15 points.

Gunjur United required a victory against Red Hawks to bounce back in the Second Division League after slipping to Latrikunda United 2-1 in their last league outing but the match ended 1-1.

The draw earned Gunjur United second-place on the Second Division League table with 30 points with a game in hand against Wagadu FC.

The Coastal Town boys will affray to wallop Wagadu FC in their next league match on Saturday 23rd April 2022 at the Late Ousman Saho Football Field at 4 pm to top the 2021-2022 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League.

The draw moved Red Hawks to 15th place on the Second Tier table with 16 points.