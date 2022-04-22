Gambia: United Purpose Wraps Up 10 Days Regional Training for Women in Sport

22 April 2022
The Point (Banjul)

United Purpose and Tekki-Fii have concluded a 10-day regional training for women in sport on the theme: 'Strengthening efforts to tackle Gender Based Violence and promoting Social Cohesion'.

The training that kicked off on April 11, in Soma through April 20, across Basse, Janjanbureh, Wassu and Kerewan was centered on increasing young women knowledge of gender rights and improve their confidence and life-skills to uphold their rights, engaging young men in the fight against gender discrimination and to provide employability opportunities for young women through sport.

The training targeted 250 highly motivated, skilled and socially responsible young people who are enthusiastic about driving forward positive change in their communities and in society through sport.

Muhammed Saidykhan, project officer for United Purpose stated that, "the training is part of UP's efforts to enhance sustainable development and livelihood of young people through sport. And through funding from IMVF/Tekki-Fii, our goal is to engage and empower the younger generation to take up leading roles in development through our concept of Sport for Development.

My mindset had change in the drive to be more involved in sport and as a young and aspiring footballer. I am now aware of the opportunities in sport and I personally thank United Purpose and Tekki-Fii for inviting us to this very important training," said 15-year-old Mariama Jallow of Doobo in North Bank Region.

Fatoumata Camara, 23, of Niani Wassu, said she had learned a lot from the training and gathered enough on gender based violence related issues and the important role women plays in national development.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X