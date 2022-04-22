Gambia: United Purpose Wraps Up 10 Days Regional Training for Women in Sport

United Purpose and Tekki-Fii have concluded a 10-day regional training for women in sport on the theme: 'Strengthening efforts to tackle Gender Based Violence and promoting Social Cohesion'.

The training that kicked off on April 11, in Soma through April 20, across Basse, Janjanbureh, Wassu and Kerewan was centered on increasing young women knowledge of gender rights and improve their confidence and life-skills to uphold their rights, engaging young men in the fight against gender discrimination and to provide employability opportunities for young women through sport.

The training targeted 250 highly motivated, skilled and socially responsible young people who are enthusiastic about driving forward positive change in their communities and in society through sport.

Muhammed Saidykhan, project officer for United Purpose stated that, "the training is part of UP's efforts to enhance sustainable development and livelihood of young people through sport. And through funding from IMVF/Tekki-Fii, our goal is to engage and empower the younger generation to take up leading roles in development through our concept of Sport for Development.

My mindset had change in the drive to be more involved in sport and as a young and aspiring footballer. I am now aware of the opportunities in sport and I personally thank United Purpose and Tekki-Fii for inviting us to this very important training," said 15-year-old Mariama Jallow of Doobo in North Bank Region.

Fatoumata Camara, 23, of Niani Wassu, said she had learned a lot from the training and gathered enough on gender based violence related issues and the important role women plays in national development.