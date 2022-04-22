Gambia: Central Baddibu NAM Vows to Unify People in His Constituency

22 April 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Ismaila Sonko

The newly elected National Assembly Member for Central Badibou has expressed his resolve and firm stance to unify the people of his constituency in the best interest of the country.

Sulayman Saho was speaking in a recent interview with The Point, via telephone from his base in Central Badibou.

The Central Baddibu lawmaker observed that the recent past elections especially the parliamentary election has brought some misunderstanding among the people of his constituency, vowing to do all it takes to unify them as one people.

"Politics come and go, but our relationship as people remain. However, I will also continue my constituency development that I started during my first five year as Member for Central Badibou."

Saho, who is elected under the United Democratic Party (UDP) for the second time, promised to continue engaging all councillors within his constituency so as to work for the common good of his people and the country at large.

He spoke highly of the youth and women development initiatives he has undertaken in the past, saying those among other key priorities remain on top of his agenda.

"I will continue to advocate for development at all level for the betterment of the country."

He, however, returned special commendation to the people of Central Baddibu for the trust and confidence bestowed on him in giving him another five (5) year to serve at the National Assembly.

