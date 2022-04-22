Ghana: Easter, Ramadan Coinciding, Unity Message From God to Humanity - - Vice President Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has said the remarkable concurrence of this year's Easter celebrations and the observation of the holy month of Ramadan reinforces the need for Christians and Muslims to cherish, protect and leave peacefully to foster unity.

Speaking at the forecourt of the Jubilee House last Thursday to observe Iftar (the breaking of fast), Vice President Bawumia said Ghanaians have every reason to be thankful to God for the prevailing unity, despite the diversity of religious inclination in the country.

Joined by the Chief Imam, Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu and several other Muslim faithful to observe Iftar, Dr Bawuma commended his fellow Muslims for fasting during the period of Ramadan, adding that "this particular year is, even more, special because we had the occasion where the Ramadan coincided with Easter and coincided with the Passover."

Vice President Bawumia said for Muslims, the coincidence of these three religious events meant that God had a message of unity for humanity--that notwithstanding the diversity, "we are all looking up to that one creator, that one God, the one Allah".

Vice President Bawumia said despite the seemingly religious skirmishes, Ghana remained the most peaceful country in West Africa and the second most peaceful country in Africa.

That, Dr Bawumia said, did not just happen but for the reason that in a country where different religions, especially Muslims and Christians, got along so well largely accounted for the peace in Ghana.

"We take it for granted, but with other countries, when they come here and see how we interact, Muslims go to churches and celebrate Christmas even more than the Christians... . and Christians visit Muslims and enjoy Salah more than the Muslims... they get amazed. That for me is part of the secret to the peace we have in Ghana," Dr Bawumia stated.

Vice President Bawumia said due to the COVID-19, Muslims could not celebrate the Eid-Al-Fitr last year at the Independence Square as was the tradition, but with the efficient management of the pandemic by the government, this year's event would be celebrated at the usual venue.

National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, prayed for God's protection for President Akufo-Addo, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, the government and the entire nation.

Clergymen who were at the ceremony included Reverend Father Andrew Campbell, the retired Parish Priest of Christ the King Church and the General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God Church, Rev Dr Paul Frimpong Manso.

Also, at the ceremony were Ministers of State as well as some members of the Diplomatic Corps.