Ghana: Dr Okoe-Boye Appointed Acting CEO of NHIA

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed former Ledzokuku Member of Parliament, Dr Bernard Okoe Boye, as the acting Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA).

Dr Okoe Boye, whose appointment takes effect from Monday, May 3, 2022, takes over from Dr Lydia Dsane-Selby as CEO of the NHIA.

A letter from the Office of President, dated April 21, 2022, and signed by the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, said Dr Okoe Boye's appointment is in acting position pending receipt of the constitutionally required advice of the governing board of NHIA, in consultation with the Public Services Commission.

According to the letter, Dr Okoe Boye's appointment is pursuant to Section 14 (1) of the National Health Insurance Act, 2012 (Act 852).

The Chief of Staff congratulated Dr Okoe Boye on his appointment and asked him to indicate his acceptance or otherwise within 14 days.

Dr Bernard Okoe-Boye, a medical practitioner, was Board Chair of Korle-by Teaching Hospital and later appointed to serve as a Deputy Minister of Health in President Akufo-Addo's first term in office.

He was a Member of Parliament for Ledzokuku Constituency in the Greater Accra between 2017 and 2020.

Dr Okoe-Boye holds BSC in Human Biology, Medicine and Surgery from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, a Masters Degree in Public Health (MPH) from Hamburg School of Applied Science and an A1 certificate in German from the Geothe Institute, Accra.

Until his appointment as the acting CEO of NHIA, he works as a Physician at Lekma Hospital, Accra.