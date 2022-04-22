Sierra Leone: Star Kei Kamara Announces His International Retirement

Sierra Leone's America-based striker Kei Kamara has announced his decision to retire from international football.

The 37-year-old announced the decision on Thursday just two months after playing for his country at the 2021 Total Energies Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

"I have decided to retire from international football and focus on my club," the striker said in a press release on Thursday.

Kamara currently plays for Major Soccer League (MLS) side CF Montreal which is his ninth club in the American top-flight league.

He wore the Sierra Leone jersey 39 times from 2010 to 2022 and scored seven times.

His last match for the Leone Stars was the game against Equatorial Guinea in Limbe during the recent AFCON.

In MLS, the former Kallon FC striker has scored 131 goals in 368 games, which makes the Sierra Leonean striker one of the most prolific players in this North American league.

Kamara retires just a few days after Sierra Leone were handed a tricky draw to Nigeria, Guinea Bissau, Sao Tomé/Mauritius in the 2023 AFCON qualifiers.