Kenya's Former President Kibaki Dies At 90

22 April 2022
Voice of America (Washington, DC)
By Mohammed Yusuf

Nairobi, Kenya — Former Kenyan President Mwai Kibaki, who served as the country's third president has died at the age of 90.

His death was announced Friday by his successor, incumbent Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, who called him inspirational.

"Emilio Mwai Kibaki was a quintessential patriot whose legacy of civil responsibility will continue to inspire generations of Kenyans long into our future," he said.

Kibaki's served as president from 2002 to 2013, winning elections against Kenyatta and ending four decades of one-party rule.

He came to power promising to fight corruption and transform Kenya's economy.

While Kibaki ushered in economic reforms, corruption continued.

His disputed re-election in 2007 against Raila Odinga, who accused him of rigging the outcome, led to street clashes and the deaths of more than 1,100 people.

But Kibaki was also hailed in 2010 for shaping a new constitution for Kenya and improving social services.

Kenyatta also praised the late president for transforming the country.

"The late former president's administration conceptualized and spearheaded a transformation in crucial sectors such as education through the globally lauded free primary education program, infrastructure developments in transport and energy and the increasing the availability and the access to health care for his fellow Kenyans," Kenyatta said.

At the end of two terms, Kibaki handed power to Kenyatta, who was elected in 2013, and retired from politics.

