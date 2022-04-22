Ghana: BoG Deputy Governor Tasks Women to Be Tech Savvy, Innovative

The Second Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BOG), Mrs Elsie Addo Awadzi, has challenged women to embrace themselves with the use of technology and innovation in order to stay relevant in the current fast changing world.

She explained women could contribute significantly towards the progress of their institution, and as well improve upon their skills or profession, when they increase their knowledge base in the area of technology and innovation.

Mrs Awadzi made this remarked yesterday at the annual leadership conference organised by the Ghana Employers' Association (GEA) in Accra.

Themed "promoting women leadership in a digital era" was a platform for women to share experiences and practices and afford participants the opportunity to understand the relevance and benefits of gender equity in promoting enterprise growth.

Mrs Awadzi appealed to institutions to provide the needed technologies and innovations for their workers, especially women, to enable them work at the comfort of the homes during critical times.

She explained that, with the use of technologies, expectant and nursing mothers could become useful when given the opportunity to work from home.

The Second Deputy Governor encouraged women to turn blind eye to all hurdles in life, despite all the responsibility that surround them at the family level and embrace opportunities that comes their way.

The First Vice President of GEA, Dr Emmanuel Adu-Sarkodee, expressed dissatisfaction about the huge women development gap recorded in most institutions.

He said, the 2021 Population and Housing Census revealed that, since the last 40 years, the proportion of men in the population continues to lag behind that of women.

"Yet, women are underrepresented in management, leadership and boardroom position.

"In the latest and 7th round of the Ghana Living Standards Survey report, most formal-sector working women are found in services and sales jobs in their organisation whilst the managerial, professional and technical occupation that project one to leadership position are dominated by men," Dr Adu-Sarkodee said.