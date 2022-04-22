Ghanaian Girls Must Take Advantage of Evolving ICT Environment - Minister

The Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has urged young girls to take advantage of existing opportunities in the digital world and embrace ICT education to better their lot in future.

She encouraged the girls to dispel the notion that learning of ICT was the sole preserve of boys by showing interest in the learning of Information Technology in school.

Mrs Owusu-Ekuful was speaking at the National Girls in ICT programme at Techiman in the Bono East Region yesterday.

About 1000 girls in public basic schools in the Bono East Region were trained in ICT programming and coding.

The training dubbed: Girls in ICT initiative, seeks to equip girls in IT skills to boost their confidence to take up careers in the field of technology in future.

The initiative by the sector ministry was supported by GIFEC, Ghana-India Kofi Annan Centre of Excellence (AITIKACE) and MTN Ghana.

She said; "Since the beginning of the girls in ICT programme in 2012, this is the first time that five regions are celebrating the programme separately within a year.

About 100 girls received laptop rewards while others received cash awards and some incentives for their schools including coding clubs, fully furnished ICT laboratories among others.

"We have made it our focus to construct ICT centres and rural telephony sites across the country to aid in the teaching and learning of ICT courses for our girls and the youth in general.

This will provide an opportunity for girls and young women in the country to gain knowledge and exposure to technology. As previously mentioned, the theme for this year is, 'Access and Safety."

She urged the Regional Coordinating Council to take ownership of the facilities and ensure their proper maintenance.

Some best performing teachers and regional officers also received laptop rewards for their efforts.

Senior Manager for networks performance MTN Ghana, Mrs Louisa Sosu, in a remark, said as a business entity they are committed to leading digital solutions for Africa's progress noting it is of great importance for us to significantly commit not just money but time and resources to this critical training of girls which will contribute to the gender diversity in our ICT job market

The Bono East Regional Minister Kwasi Adu Gyan, in address commended the Ministry of Communication for the programme noting that the Regional Coordinating Council was firmly rooted in the region for the benefit of the people.