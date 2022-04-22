Ghana: Dr Okoe Boye Appointed Acting CEO of NHIA

22 April 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed former Ledzokuku Member of Parliament (MP), Dr Bernard Okoe Boye, as the acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA).

The appointment which was communicated in a letter sighted by the Ghanaian Times and dated April 21, 2022, and signed by the Chief of Staff, Mrs Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, said, Dr Oko Boye's appointment takes effect from May 3, this year.

"Pursuant to Section 14(1) of the National Health Insurance Act, 2012 (Act 852), I am pleased to inform you that the President has appointed you to act as the Chief Executive of the National Health Insurance Authority (the Authority), pending receipt of the constitutionally required advice of the governing board of the Authority, given in consultation with the Public Services Commission," the letter said.

"I take this opportunity to congratulate you formally on your appointment, the letter copied to the Secretaries to the President and Vice President respectively, Minister of Health, Board Chair of the NHIA, Chairperson of the Public Services Commission and the Chief Director, Jubilee House, asked Dr Oko Boye to indicate his acceptance of the appointment within 14 days.

Dr Okoe Boye was once Deputy Minister of Health in the first term of the Nana Akufo -Addo administration

He replaces the current CEO of the Authority, Dr Lydia Dsane-Selby.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X