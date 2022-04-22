Ghana: Dr Okoe Boye Appointed Acting CEO of NHIA

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed former Ledzokuku Member of Parliament (MP), Dr Bernard Okoe Boye, as the acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA).

The appointment which was communicated in a letter sighted by the Ghanaian Times and dated April 21, 2022, and signed by the Chief of Staff, Mrs Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, said, Dr Oko Boye's appointment takes effect from May 3, this year.

"Pursuant to Section 14(1) of the National Health Insurance Act, 2012 (Act 852), I am pleased to inform you that the President has appointed you to act as the Chief Executive of the National Health Insurance Authority (the Authority), pending receipt of the constitutionally required advice of the governing board of the Authority, given in consultation with the Public Services Commission," the letter said.

"I take this opportunity to congratulate you formally on your appointment, the letter copied to the Secretaries to the President and Vice President respectively, Minister of Health, Board Chair of the NHIA, Chairperson of the Public Services Commission and the Chief Director, Jubilee House, asked Dr Oko Boye to indicate his acceptance of the appointment within 14 days.

Dr Okoe Boye was once Deputy Minister of Health in the first term of the Nana Akufo -Addo administration

He replaces the current CEO of the Authority, Dr Lydia Dsane-Selby.