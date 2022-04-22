Ghana: Gnfs Acquires Land in 7 Regions to Build Training Schools

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has acquired a total of 1,510 acres of land in seven regions for the construction of Fire Colleges and Training Schools to train adequate personnel for the service.

Three hundred acres each are at Kyebi, Eastern; Mion, Northern; AkatsiGefia, Volta; TongoBeo, Upper East, with 150 acres in BusaMamwe, Upper West, and 80 acres each at DuayawNkwanta, Ahafo and Ejura, Ashanti.

Currently, the Fire Academy and Training School (FATS) at Jamestown in Accra, which was constructed years ago, is the only centralised institution for the service in the country.

The Chief Fire Officer (CFO), Julius Kuunuor, who disclosed this at a durbar in Accra yesterday said though the FATS had been upgraded, GNFS management was making efforts to establish training schools in all 16 regions.

The durbar was to formally introduce the reconstituted GNFS Council to the personnel and give them an opportunity to deliberate on challenges confronting the staff and personnel at all levels.

Chaired by Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi, Member of Parliament for Asante Akim Central Constituency, the new council was reconstituted by President Nana Akufo-Addo on September 16, 2021.

CFO Kuunuor said the Service was making arrangements with non-governmental organisations to build clinics in all regions to cater for the health needs of personnel

In the meantime, he said, the Service was collaborating with the Police Hospital to enable personnel based in Greater Accra to attend the hospital, while those in the regions would attend the government hospitals.

Outlining the achievement of the council so far, he said it had approved the promotion of more than 1, 000 officers, and the recruitment of more than 2,000 personnel.

He said the council had facilitated the completion of a forensic laboratory to enhance fire investigation, and report writing and the establishment of a scholarship scheme for children of personnel who die in the line of duty.

CFO Kuunuor said a draft proposal on peacekeeping operations by professional fighters had been submitted to the council for discussion, while arrangements were far advanced for the procurements of various equipment and tools to improve service delivery.

He expressed gratitude to the government for the appointment of the council and pledged the commitment of GNFS personnel to duty.

The Council Chair, MrAnyimadu-Antwi, charged the GNFS personnel to desist from indiscipline acts that mar the image of the Service, including recruitment scams and corruption.

He said they should undertake their duties diligently and prevent situations that would compel the Service or the Council to take disciplinary actions against them.

"Keep doing your best for Ghana. We want to ensure that everyone has the morale to work diligently. So do not risk expulsion from the service," he told the personnel.

MrAnyimadu-Antwi said the Council recognised that they did not have adequate resources to work and would, therefore, leave no stone unturned in ensuring they were adequately equipped.