Nigeria: APC Directs Six Directors to Proceed On Compulsory Leave

Sequel to the submission of the report by the Transition Committee, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has directed six directors of the party to proceed on compulsory leave with immediate effect.

The party in a letter dated 21st of April, 2022 and signed by the National Secretary, Otunba Iyiola Omisore, directed all the directors to go on leave and hand over their departments to the most senior person.

The letter sighted by THISDAY also revealed that the Head of the Legal Department was also affected by the directive.

Recall that the National Chairman of the party, Senator Abdulahi Adamu, had set up the committee after he assumed the leadership of the party to know the state of finances of the party and to study the handing over note of the defunct Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) and other sundry matters affecting the National Secretariat of the party.

"We want to know where the party is exactly so that we don't get taken by the exuberance of winning an election and just plunge into the pond pool or not know how deep or the temperature of the water. As for you, the director of admin, you have no hiding place. We will count on your loyalty to the party," Adamu had hinted.

However, THISDAY gathered that the decision of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party to send the directors on leave was informed by the recommendation of the Transition Committee.

A reliable source told THISDAY that, "that the directive was in furtherance of the move by the National Working Committee (NWC) plan for the reorganisation of the National Secretariat of the party."

Meanwhile, there was uncertainty over the sale of expression of interest and nomination forms for various elective positions of the party.

It would be recalled that the National Executive Committee (NEC) at its 11th meeting on Wednesday approved the sale of nomination forms to commence on Saturday, April 23.

However, the sale of forms that was supposed to commence today will now commence next week.

It was gathered that as of the close of work on Friday, the Directorate of Organisation of the party was yet to take delivery of the forms.

THISDAY reliably gathered that the party was yet to fine-tune the guidelines for the sales of forms and the primaries to be conducted between May 18, which would culminate in the presidential primary billed for May 30 to June 1, 2022.

A party source who preferred to remain anonymous said the party was yet to fix a new date for the commencement of the sales of forms.

His words: "The sale of form earlier slated for tomorrow (Saturday) has been postponed. No date has been fixed for the commencement of the exercise. The NWC will determine the new date on Monday.

"The postponement became necessary following the inability of the contractor to deliver the forms. As we talk now (Friday evening), the printer is yet to deliver the forms. We hope the exercise will commence next week as the contractor is expected to deliver by the weekend."

Another party source who pleaded anonymity also told THISDAY that the ruling party would commence the sale of forms on Monday or Tuesday.

According to him, "Sale of forms will commence on Monday or Tuesday. As of now, the forms are not even available."

Efforts to get the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr. Felix Morka to comment proved abortive as calls and text message put across to him were not picked or replied.