Zimbabwe: Police Recover Fake U.S. Dollars in Abandoned Vehicle

POLICE in Kadoma have recovered fake United States dollar notes with a face value of US$1 300 from a vehicle that was abandoned by three men believed to be part of a syndicate manufacturing fake notes in the country.

The three were intercepted in Kadoma after they had bought chickens at a house in Norton before they drove off in a Toyota Axio.

A report was made to the police after the victim discovered they had been given a fake US$100 note.

Police in Kadoma stopped the vehicle after being informed but the suspects disembarked and fled, leaving the car.

A search was conducted, leading to the recovery of the fake notes.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

"On April 11 2022, police in Kadoma acted on received information to the effect that there were three men, using a Toyota Axio vehicle, who paid for three live and eight dressed chick- ens at a house in Norton using a fake US$100 note.

Upon being stopped by the police at Kadoma tollgate, the three suspects disembarked from the vehicle and vanished into nearby bushes leaving behind the vehicle.

"The vehicle was searched and 13xUS$100 fake notes, three live and eight dressed chickens were recovered. Investigations are underway," he said.

Police have since advised the public to be on the lookout.

This is not the first time fake notes have been used by criminals to get genuine notes as change.

In June 2016, fraudsters who were moving around with fake United States dollars in Kariba which they used to dupe unsuspecting shop owners by buy- ing small items for change were arrested while stuck at an elephant "roadblock".

The four -- all from Harare --were caught while waiting for a herd of elephants to clear the road.

They had earlier gone to Kapenta Sales in Mahombekombe where they bought two kilogrammes of Kapenta

using a fake US$100 note.

The shopkeeper gave them US$90 change before realising that it was fake. She tried to inform the four men who were driving an unregistered Mercedes

Benz E320 ,but they sped off.

A report was made to the police who made a follow up and arrested them. They recovered US$500 fake notes. In 2011 United States dollars once flooded rural shops and vendors along the highways as criminals using unregistered vehicles with fake notes targeted them.

The crooks would buy goods using counterfeit notes to get change in genuine notes.

By then they were reports that fake United States dollar notes believed to have been from Mozambique were also circulating in Mutare.