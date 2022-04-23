Nigeria: Police Rescues 15-Month-Old Baby, Mother Abducted By Terrorists in Katsina

The officers of the Katsina State Police Command have rescued a 15-month-old baby and her 30-year-old mother, Hama Sanusi after successfully repelling terrorists' attack on Tsamiya Gamzako Village in Kafur Local Government Area of the state.

The police operatives also killed two terrorists and recovered one AK-47 rifle with four rounds of 7.62mm ammunition and two locally fabricated pistols with six rounds.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Gambo Isah, while displacing the corpses of the terrorists before journalists in Katsina, said the terrorists invaded the village at the wee hours of Thursday.

He explained that the monsters earlier abducted the nursing mother and her little daughter, but after an extensive fierce gun duel between the gallant officers and the criminals, they were rescued unhurt.

He said, "Thursday at about 0400hrs, a distress call was received that terrorists in their numbers, armed with AK-47 rifles, attacked Tsamiyar Gamzako Village, Kafur LGA and kidnapped one HaMa Sanusi, 'f', aged 30yrs and her little daughter, Aisha Sanusi, 'f', age 15 months.

"Consequently, a combined team of police and vigilante groups were alerted. The team blocked and engaged the hoodlums into a fierce gun duel.

"The team successfully repelled the terrorists and neutralised two of them. The kidnapped victims were rescued alive unhurt."

The superintendent of police assured members of the public that the police in the state under the watch of CP Idrisu Dabban Dauda, will continue to deal decisively with recalcitrant terrorists until they are all brought to book.

Consequently, he called on residents of the state to continue to cooperate with security agencies by giving out useful information on the movement and whereabouts of criminals in the state.